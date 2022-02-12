Sebi bars Anil Ambani from securities market

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Sebi on Friday restrained Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three others from the securities market for allegedly siphoning funds from the company. PTI

Indian-origin cop in race to be Scotland Yard chief

London: Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is among short-listed candidates who could become the next London Metropolitan Police Commissioner or chief of the Scotland Yard. IANS

Navy Lt Commander acquitted in 2015 rape case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a Navy Lt Commander in a 2015 rape case, citing different versions of the incident narrated by the alleged victim. The officer has been given benefit of doubt. PTI

Nabbed near LAC, man handed over to police

New Delhi: A man nabbed by the Army and ITBP near the sensitive post of Demchok in south-eastern Ladakh along the LAC in January has been handed over to Ladakh police after interrogation. TNS

‘Skin-to-skin’ verdict: HC judge resigns

New Delhi: Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court, who delivered the controversial “skin-to-skin” judgment in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, has resigned. In December last year, the SC Collegium had chosen not to give any extension or confirmation to Justice Ganediwala. TNS

Army troops get Sig Sauer rifles in Sikkim

New Delhi: Enhancing the capabilities of its troops deployed along the border with China, the Indian Army has provided the latest assault rifles, Sig Sauer, and all-terrain vehicles to soldiers deployed in the north Sikkim area which has seen clashes between the two sides in recent times. TNS

India backs French move on biodiversity

New Delhi: India supports the French initiative of a “High Ambition Coalition on Bio-diversity Beyond National Jurisdiction”, PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the One Ocean Summit organised by France on Friday. “We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year. India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic,” said the PM. TNS

