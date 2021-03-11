Second survey ship launched

- The second of the four survey vessels for the Indian Navy was launched at sea in Chennai on Thursday
- Named ‘Nirdeshak’, the ship is part of a collaboration between state-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and L&T Shipbuilding
- The first ship ‘Sandhayak’ was launched on December 21, 2021, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata
- These survey ships will replace the existing ones with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic data from coastal areas.
