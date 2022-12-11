 Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority : The Tribune India

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being offered sweets by Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

The newly elected BJP MLAs in Gujarat on Saturday chose Bhupendra Patel as leader of the legislature party, paving the way for his swearing in as Chief Minister of the state for a second straight term. Patel, 60, will take oath on Monday.

Panel set up

The implementation of promises made in the manifesto, including the Uniform Civil Code, will be the priority of my government... A panel on UCC already set up. Bhupendra Patel, CM-designate

The decision was taken unanimously at the legislature party meeting where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda were present as central observers. Outgoing Finance Minister and Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai proposed Patel’s name.

After the meeting at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat and staked claim to form the government. Patel announced that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was his priority along with the implementation of promises made in the party manifesto.

Meanwhile, hectic consultations began for the state Cabinet formation with Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil arriving in Delhi in the evening to hold discussions with party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Although the names of young leaders like Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel and Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor are among the contenders, it remains to be seen if the party high command bets big on them. Party sources said 25 ministers would be inducted. It was not clear if all of them would take oath with Patel on Monday. Among potential ministerial candidates are Desai, Anirudh Dave (Mandvi), Harsh Sanghavi (Majura), Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad), Purnesh Modi (Surat West), Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural), BS Rajput (Sidhpur), Rishikesh Patel (Visnagar), Kanubhai Patel (Sanand) and CK Raulji (Godhra) among others.

PM Narendra Modi, Shah, Nadda and CMs of BJP-ruled states will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The BJP bagged a historic mandate in Gujarat, winning 156 of the 182 Assembly seats.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

AAP leadership misled councillors with false promises, inducements, says Cong

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president