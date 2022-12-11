Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

The newly elected BJP MLAs in Gujarat on Saturday chose Bhupendra Patel as leader of the legislature party, paving the way for his swearing in as Chief Minister of the state for a second straight term. Patel, 60, will take oath on Monday.

Panel set up The implementation of promises made in the manifesto, including the Uniform Civil Code, will be the priority of my government... A panel on UCC already set up. Bhupendra Patel, CM-designate

The decision was taken unanimously at the legislature party meeting where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda were present as central observers. Outgoing Finance Minister and Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai proposed Patel’s name.

After the meeting at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat and staked claim to form the government. Patel announced that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was his priority along with the implementation of promises made in the party manifesto.

Meanwhile, hectic consultations began for the state Cabinet formation with Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil arriving in Delhi in the evening to hold discussions with party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Although the names of young leaders like Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel and Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor are among the contenders, it remains to be seen if the party high command bets big on them. Party sources said 25 ministers would be inducted. It was not clear if all of them would take oath with Patel on Monday. Among potential ministerial candidates are Desai, Anirudh Dave (Mandvi), Harsh Sanghavi (Majura), Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad), Purnesh Modi (Surat West), Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural), BS Rajput (Sidhpur), Rishikesh Patel (Visnagar), Kanubhai Patel (Sanand) and CK Raulji (Godhra) among others.

PM Narendra Modi, Shah, Nadda and CMs of BJP-ruled states will attend the oath-taking ceremony. The BJP bagged a historic mandate in Gujarat, winning 156 of the 182 Assembly seats.