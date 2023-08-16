 'Secret meetings' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 'Secret meetings' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress

'Secret meetings' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress

Sharad Pawar is part of the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP, while his nephew Ajit Pawar split the NCP last month to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government

'Secret meetings' between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar a matter of concern: Maharashtra Congress

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, August 16

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said that they do not approve of meetings taking place "secretly" between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and that it is a matter of concern for his party.

Sharad Pawar is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP, while his nephew Ajit Pawar split the NCP last month to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday about Pawar senior meeting his nephew in Pune on Saturday, Patole said, “It is a matter of concern for us and we do not approve of the meetings taking place between the Pawars secretly."        

"However, this matter will be discussed by the top Congress leaders. The (opposition) INDIA alliance will also discuss it, so it would not be appropriate for me to discuss it further,” he said.

Patole said the Congress has decided to join hands with everyone who is willing to oppose the BJP.

"There is no grain of truth in the speculation that the Congress is thinking of contesting the Lok Sabha election without taking Sharad Pawar along,” he stated.

Meanwhile, speaking in his hometown Baramati, Sharad Pawar said some people in the party have taken a different path, but "once they realise the situation, their stand may change".

"Whether they change their stand or not, we will not deviate from the path we have chosen,” he told the gathering.

“I have told Maharashtra (voters) to vote for someone. And now, I cannot tell them to vote for someone whom we have opposed all along," he added.

Sharad Pawar announced that he would hold a public rally in Beed on Thursday. 

#BJP #Congress #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Mumbai #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

2
Haryana

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

4
Punjab

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

5
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

6
Nation

Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

7
Diaspora

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

8
Himachal

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

9
Trending

Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71, 13 still missing; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...


Cities

View All

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call, 2 arrested

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district