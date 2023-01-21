Security agencies have supremacy now: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today lauded the security agencies for succeeding in establishing their supremacy and no one can ignore the country any more in any field nor can be stopped from moving forward.

He insisted that the police have to cope with the changing times as now the issues have become thematic and multi-dimensional and so forces should now focus more on urban policing, capacity building, police technology, critical infrastructure security and securing digital goods.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day conference of the DGPs and IGPs here, Shah said, “Earlier, problems were geographical like unrest in North-East, terrorism in J&K and Left-wing extremism-hit areas, but now they are thematic like cyber security and data security.” The problems also have become multidimensional as narco terror and fourth generation war, he added.

He, however, lauded the effort of the security agencies by saying that they have been successful in maintaining peace despite many odds. “I congratulate all of you for your efforts to strengthen the security apparatus. All police forces, paramilitary forces and central agencies have responded promptly in the challenging times,” he said.