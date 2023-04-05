Security alert after IS threat over 'love jihad'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

With propaganda material of global terror outfit ISIS surfacing, carrying threats to resort to “mass murders and beheadings” in protest against laws being enacted against “love jihad” by various states in India, intelligence and security agencies are on high alert.

Propaganda article In a propaganda article, the terror outfit has claimed that ‘love jihad’ laws are aimed at empowering certain communities to embroil Muslim youths and weaken them

Against this, mujahideen are coming “to behead those who have framed the Ummah (Muslim community)”, the article, written in Hindi, states.

According to intelligence officials, an alert has been sounded to states mentioned in the propaganda article, which has been written in Hindi this time around. “It has claimed that UP, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have enacted anti-love jihad laws and other states are also resorting to put in place similar legislations,” said a senior official.

In the article, the terror outfit has claimed that such laws were aimed at empowering certain communities to embroil Muslim youths and weaken them and against this, mujahideen were coming “to behead those who have framed the Ummah (Muslim community)”, the intelligence officials said, adding the police in the states and central agencies were keeping a close watch.

Incidentally, in the propaganda article, ISIS has also asserted that love jihad was not a new concept and had been prevalent since the 19th century to target Muslims. Such recurring threats from ISIS have been coming in the backdrop of the outfit’s expansions in the country with the creation of two sub-groups for South India and Sri Lanka, sources said.