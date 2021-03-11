Security breach at NSA Doval's residence: 3 CISF commandos dismissed from service

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

Three commandos of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are learnt to have been dismissed from their services and two senior officers of the force’s VIP security unit transferred following a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this year.

Doval is a ‘Z plus’ category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the Special Security Group (SSG) unit of the CISF.

Officials said the punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the CISF into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

The officials said while three commandos of the SSG have been dismissed from service, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading the unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred.

The security breach took place at around 7.30 am on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA’s residence that day as part of the security detail. The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi Police.

