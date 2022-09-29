Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

New Delhi, September 29
Newly appointed AIIMS director M Srinivas on Thursday passed directions to the hospital staff to not use security personnel posted for patient assistance and security responsibilities for any other purpose except what is designated.
The director said in an office order that security staff found having food or refreshment on duty hours would be removed from AIIMS rolls.
He passed the orders on finding a security personnel fetch a tea tray for an AIIMS hospital staffer under whom she was posted.
The director in his orders said hospital staff under whom security personnel are deputed would be held responsible in case of violations.
