Security stepped in UP areas bordering violence-hit Mewat

PTI

Mathura (UP), August 1

Security has been stepped up in the border areas of Mathura and traffic diverted on some routes in the wake of violence in Nuh in neighbouring Haryana, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“Since the Mewat area of Haryana is adjacent to Kosi, Barsana and Govardhan police stations of Mathura, a special vigil is being maintained in the area falling under these three police stations,” Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar said.

Additional police force has been deployed in areas bordering Haryana, he said, adding that drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

Police officials also interacted with pilgrims on Chaurasi Kos Parikrama and assured them of adequate security since a portion of the route passes through Haryana.

Officials have interacted with the residents of border Kamar village and told them not to be misguided by rumours, police said.

“Peace committee meetings are being held in areas with a mixed population,” district police chief Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Movement of vehicles towards Haryana beyond Hodal border has been stopped. However, there is no restriction on the movement of traffic towards Delhi, police said.

Haryana-bound traffic coming from Agra is being diverted through Township Tiraha, Gokul barrage, Jamuna Paar and finally through Yamuna Expressway, police said.

