 ‘See no value’: Great grandson of Rajagopalachari quits Cong : The Tribune India

‘See no value’: Great grandson of Rajagopalachari quits Cong

Exit on eve of AICC plenary comes as jolt to party

‘See no value’: Great grandson of Rajagopalachari quits Cong

CR Kesavan



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 23

CR Kesavan, the great grandson of the last Governor General of India C Rajagopalachari, bid goodbye to the Congress on Thursday, citing “absence of values” in the party.

The timing of Kesavan’s resignation could not have been worse for the grand old organisation which is seeking to unite the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while appearing to be unable to keep its own flock together.

Top exits from party

Nov 2014: Former Union Shipping Minister GK Vasan

Sept 2015: Former Assam

minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Feb 2019: Former Union External Affairs Minister SM Krishna

March 2020: Former Union

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

June 2021: Former Union Minister Jitin Prasad

Nov 2021: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh

Jan 2022: Former Union Minister RPN Singh

Feb 2022: Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

May 2022: Punjab Cong ex-chief Sunil Jakhar; ex-minister Kapil Sibal

August 2022: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jan 2023: Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister AK Antony

Feb 2023: CR Kesavan, great grandson of C Rajagopalachari

Anil Antony, the son of former Defence Minister and Congress veteran AK Antony, was the first to welcome Kesavan’s move. Anil had recently left the Congress over its stand on the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

Was in cong for 2 decades

I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Congress for over two decades. —CR Kesavan, Great grandson of last governor general of india C Rajagopalachari

Kesavan, once handpicked by Sonia Gandhi to serve as vice-president of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development at Sriperumbudur (where late PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated) in the rank of a state minister, sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I am truly sad to say that for a while now I have not seen any vestiges of the values that made me work for the Congress for over two decades. I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the party presently symbolises, stands for or seeks to propagate. That is why I had recently declined an organisational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is time for me to chart a new path,” he said in the resignation letter.

Kesavan said he would seek a political platform to serve the country, but had not yet spoken to anyone about joining any outfit.

On serial exits, the Congress, under former chief Rahul Gandhi, has taken a position to “let those who are scared leave”.

The party’s line has been not to interrupt the ongoing churn which it seeks to place in an ideological context. Gandhi had, in July 2021, after the resignation of former minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, said the Congress did not want those who were leaving.

It remains to be seen whether the current Congress strategy of letting people go helps the party rise at the hustings like the proverbial Phoenix rising from the ashes or boomerangs.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

2
Punjab

Governor says won't allow Punjab session

3
Punjab

Radicals storm police station to force release of kidnap accused

4
Haryana Haryana Budget

3 new Metro links for Gurugram

5
Punjab

Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh

6
Amritsar

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

7
Punjab

HC: Can't make spouse wait endlessly for remarriage

8
Delhi

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

9
Nation

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

10
Punjab

More Japanese firms may invest

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching goal of securing lasting peace

India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution

Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media

Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members

The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...

Radical preacher’s aide to be released after Punjab court order

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail

Ahead of G-20 summit, civic body cracks down on illegal hoardings

Drawing attention, aesthetically!

Soon, GNDU to inspect colleges

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII that was to be held today

Punjab School Education Board reschedules English exam for Class XII at last moment

Pre-2005 refuse removed from Dadu Majra dumpsite

Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death

Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Float tenders for allotment of parking lots, Adviser tells MC

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

AAP councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of crucial MCD House meeting

ED grills Kejriwal's PA in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Hours after mayoral poll, AAP, BJP members come to blows

Sisodia writes to L-G over teacher training programme in Finland

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Early heat impacts wheat; govt has no strategy, say farmers

Ukraine-returned students start heading to Georgia

Ash problem: DC reviews installation work of ‘wet scrubber’ at sugar mill

Soon, solar power-run processing unit at Dudian Kalan village

Control room to redress grievances of NRIs: Dhaliwal

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth ~75 lakh

Staffer held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 75 lakh

Rs 9.39-crore project to cover drain near cremation ground kicks off

Oppn leaders question move

Man gets life term for raping 14-yr-old stepdaughter

Undertrial tests +ve for Covid

4 killed as car rams into truck

4 killed as car rams into truck

Patiala civic body to begin work on sweeping city roads

Nabha burglary case solved, 5 held

Women’s Track Cycling League from March 2

Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’