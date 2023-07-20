 Seema Haider case: Central investigation agencies meet Noida Police UP ATS questions Pakistani woman for 2 days : The Tribune India

Noida Police are separately investigating the case in which they are yet to file a charge sheet

Combo picture shows identity card (L) of Seema Ghulam Haider, her portrait (R). PTI file



PTI

Noida, July 20

Central investigation agencies met the Noida Police on Thursday in connection with the probe in the Pakistani citizen Seema Haider’s illegal entry into India, official sources said.

The meeting comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad questioning Seema and his Indian partner Sachin Meena on Monday and Tuesday.

“Officials of central investigation agencies on Thursday morning met with senior officers of the Noida Police in connection with probe into the Seema Haider case,” an official source told PTI.

While the UP ATS questioned the couple for two days, the Noida Police are separately investigating the case in which they are yet to file a charge sheet.

“Apart from the probe done so far, the police are trying to find out which identification cards were submitted by Sachin to get a forged Aadhaar card made for Seema,” a senior officer said.

“Police investigations are underway and charge sheet would be filed in the case after due probe is completed and evidence collected,” the officer added.

Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, had entered India illegally along with her four children in a bus via Nepal on May 13. She says she had come to live with his Indian lover Sachin Meena who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

On July 4, Seema was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

Seema has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She also claimed to have turned a Hindu.

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have informed the country’s government that “love” is the “only” factor that led the mother of four to sneak into India to live with a Hindu man whom she befriended through an online game platform, a media report claimed this week.

#Pakistan

