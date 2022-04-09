Seer booked over 'rape threat' in UP

PTI

New Delhi: Days after a video of a seer’s hate speech outside a mosque in UP’s Khairabad went viral, a case has been registered. In the video, the seer, Bajrang Muni Das of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashra, is heard making inflammatory remarks against a particular community by allegedly issuing a “rape threat”. TNS

NSE co-location case: ED raids nine sites

new delhi: The ED conducted raids at nine places in connection with its probe under the PMLA into the alleged irregularities in the National Stock Exchange co-location case. TNS

Vyapam scam: Rai moves top court

new delhi: Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai moved the SC challenging his arrest in connection with the MP Teacher Eligibility Test paper leak he reportedly exposed. TNS

Four Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail

Bengaluru: Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday said four schools in the city have received bomb threat through e-mail and police teams are conducting a probe into the matter.