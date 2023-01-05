Seized hair Shradha Walkar's, confirms DNA test

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

Hair and bone samples sent for DNA profiling by the police have been confirmed to be that of Shradha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, officials said today.

Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda said the bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, for “DNA mitochondrial profiling”.

“On Wednesday, we received the results. One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother. This establishes that the bone and hair are that of Shradha Walkar,” the police officer said, adding that the bones would now be sent for autopsy to be conducted by a medical board at the AIIMS.

The gory details about Shradha’s murder shook the nation after the Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Aaftab. He is now in judicial custody. After allegedly strangling Shradha to death on May 18, he cut the body into 35 pieces and kept these in a fridge for almost three weeks. He later dumped the body parts at various places in the city.