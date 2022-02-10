Select government with caution as you do while fixing marriage: Nadda

'When you go to fix a marriage, you do it after enquiring everything', said Nadda

Select government with caution as you do while fixing marriage: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda waves at the people during a public meeting for upcoming UP assembly polls at Ramlila Maidan, in Sitapur. PTI

PTI

Biswan, February 10

As Uttar Pradesh voted for the first phase of the assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said voters should select a government based on past performances rather than promises, just as marriages are fixed after making a thorough enquiry.

Addressing a rally in the Biswan area of Sitapur district, Nadda claimed that the BJP is the only national party left in the country, while the others have been reduced to a family or a region.

“Voters should not judge political parties by what they promise but rather by what they have done in the past.

“When you go to fix a marriage, you do it after enquiring everything. So when you are selecting a government for five years, you must find out about the party that is coming to power,” Nadda said.

Taking a swipe at political rivals, he said, “Tell me whether the National Conference and the PDP are parties of families or not? In Haryana, isn’t the Lok Dal a party of a family? In Uttar Pradesh, isn’t the Samajwadi Party of one family?” “Isn’t the RJD in Bihar a party of a family? In West Bengal, the party of Mamata (Banerjee) belongs to a family, is it not,” he further asked.

Nadda then went on to name the Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, the TDP and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, KCR’s party in Telangana, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, besides the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra.

The India National Congress has been confined to some states, he added. “It is no longer a national party. It has become the party of brother and sister,” Nadda said in a jibe at the party.

While other political parties seek votes on the basis of caste and region, BJP is the only party that talks of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”, he said.

“We never asked for anyone’s caste before opening their Jan Dhan accounts or providing free gas cylinders under the Ujjawala scheme. We have also built houses and provided ownership of these house to women. We have done women empowerment by doing so,” Nadda said.

He said the BJP has set up two All India Institutes of Medical Studies in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh is the only state with five international airports, he said, adding that the party must be elected to power again to ensure this developmental work continues.

“We have also asserted that we will keep the state free of riots, terrorists and those who support them,” he said, referring to the saffron party’s manifesto for the state.

Anti-terrorist training centres are being constructed in Deoband, Meerut, Kanpur, Azamgarh and Bahraich to ensure that people live in a terror-free environment, the BJP chief added.

He said hundreds of riots occurred under the Samajwadi Party government but none took place in the last five years under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath with blessings of Narendra Modi.

Talking about the Muzaffarnagar riots, Nadda said 93 people were killed in it, and the court had said that the law and order had failed to prevent it.

“Akhilesh Yadav called the main accused of those riots and tried to save them on the direction of Azam Khan,” he alleged.

Hitting out at Yadav, Nadda said as chief minister, he had taken back cases against the accused for the bomb blasts in Gorakhpur.

In another incident, a CRPF camp in Rampur was attacked in which seven soldiers were killed. Seven people were arrested in the case but Akhilesh Yadav tried to take back the case against them on the direction of the person who is currently fighting the election from jail, Nadda claimed, apparently referring to Azam Khan.

“Akhilesh safeguarded terrorists despite taking oath of the Constitution. The rule of the SP was a dark phase for Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

#jp nadda #up polls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

2
Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

3
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

4
Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

6
Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

7
Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

8
Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

9
Chandigarh

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

10
Punjab CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

Don't Miss

View All
Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time
Himachal

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Top Stories

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by ‘underdog’ tag, AAP’s Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Cong candidates

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter ‘repeat’ hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh