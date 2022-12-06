Selja is Cong Chhattisgarh in-charge, ex-Dy CM Randhawa of Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday carried out key changes in the party, including removing three general secretaries and appointing one new general secretary and three new state in-charges.

A press note issued here today by the AICC said that Kumari Selja, former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief, has been elevated to the post of general secretary. She will be the AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

Gujarat leader and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed Haryana in-charge (in addition to Delhi) while former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been made the party in-charge of Rajasthan.

Ajay Maken, PL Punia and Vivek Bansal have been relieved from their current duties as general secretaries and as in-charges of the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, respectively.

Kharge also appointed Gurdeep Singh Sappal as in-charge, administration, attached to Pawan Kumar Bansal.