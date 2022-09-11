Sena factions clash at Ganesh idol immersion

PTI

Mumbai, September 10

A scuffle broke out between the supporters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at Tophkhana in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra during the immersion of Ganesh idols, an official said.

In Jalgaon, a group of people pelted stones at the mayor’s bungalow while a clash broke out between two groups in Pune city. A fracas was also reported between Ganesh mandal volunteers and police personnel in Chandrapur.

At least 20 persons died, 14 of them due to drowning, in different incidents during the immersion of Ganesh idols in parts of Maharashtra, the police said today.

In Wardha district, three persons drowned at Sawangi and two in Yavatmal district. In Ahmednagar district, two persons drowned in separate incidents at Supa and Belvandi. Two others died in Jalgaon district. Four persons were also reported dead in a road accident in Nagpur city while going to Ganpati immersion.