Senior advocate Vikas Singh re-elected SCBA president

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Senior advocate Vikas Singh has been re-elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Singh – who got 1,005 votes—defeated his nearest rival senior advocate and former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar by a margin of 251 votes. Kumar could get only 754 votes.

Senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai was elected vice president, while advocate Rahul Kaushik was elected as honorary secretary of SCBA, according to results declared on Wednesday night.