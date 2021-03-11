Senior EPFO official held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Madhya Pradesh

Sagar, June 6
Police have arrested the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) regional commissioner here in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from a businessman to settle a case, officials said on Monday.
Aniruddh Pimplapure, the owner of the BR Company, had in his police complaint alleged that the EPFO's regional commissioner Satish Kumar was pressuring him to pay Rs 10 lakh to avoid action from the EPFO, the MP police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in a release without specifying further details.
After verifying the complaint, the police laid a trap on Sunday evening and caught Kumar red-handed at his residence while accepting Rs five lakh as the first instalment of the bribe from the complainant, the EOW said.
A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad