Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood takes over as new CBI Director

New Delhi, May 25
Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood took over as the new CBI director on Thursday and he will be in the post for two years, officials said.
On his last working day, the outgoing director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, handed Sood the charge of the agency at its headquarters here, they said.
Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre and was the state's director general of police, officials said. He is the senior-most IPS officer in the country after Jaiswal.
Sood's name was cleared in a meeting of a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Chowdhury, a Congress leader, had reportedly given a dissent note on the selection of Sood as the next CBI director. In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training had said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case
The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...
Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak
Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap
Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...
MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’
Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...