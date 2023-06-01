 Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh appointed new Manipur DGP : The Tribune India

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh appointed new Manipur DGP

Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years

Police personnel stand guard in a violence-hit area of Imphal town, Manipur. PTI Photo



PTI

Imphal, June 1

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh was on Thursday appointed the new Director General of Police of Manipur, an official order said.

Singh replaces P Doungel, it said.

On May 30, Singh, who was working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur as per an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to an official order, Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

"The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest," the union home ministry order had said.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the central government appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic conflict for nearly a month, witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for over a fortnight.

The death toll from clashes since ethnic violence began on May 3 has gone up to 80, officials said.

Ethnic violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.  

#Manipur

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

