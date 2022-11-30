Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar has resigned from NDTV on Wednesday, as per an announcement made through an internal mail of the news broadcaster.

This came a day after channel’s founder promoters— Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy— resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited.

RRPR, a promotor company of NDTV, on Wednesday transferred its holding of 29.18 per cent to Adani Group.

A part of the internal mail reads, “Ravish has been an integral part of NDTV for decades; his contribution has been immense, and we know he will be hugely successful as he embarks on a new beginning”.