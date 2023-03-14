Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik dies at 78 after fainting at his Gurugram house

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik died on Tuesday after fainting at his Gurugram home, according to a close relative.

He was 78.

The senior journalist fainted at his Gurugram house in the morning and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the relative told PTI.

Vaidik worked with the Press Trust of India (PTI) for a decade as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency 'Bhasha'. He also held the position of editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.

He was also the last chairperson of Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan, an organisation to protect the rights of Indian languages.

Vaidik is survived by a son and a daughter.