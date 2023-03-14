Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik dies at 78 after fainting at his Gurugram house

New Delhi, March 14
Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik died on Tuesday after fainting at his Gurugram home, according to a close relative.
He was 78.
The senior journalist fainted at his Gurugram house in the morning and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the relative told PTI.
Vaidik worked with the Press Trust of India (PTI) for a decade as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency 'Bhasha'. He also held the position of editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.
He was also the last chairperson of Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan, an organisation to protect the rights of Indian languages.
Vaidik is survived by a son and a daughter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments
The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout
BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...
Video: Himachal CM Sukhu arrives in his old Maruti Alto car to attend his first Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha
Said he has been using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha since ...