Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy hospitalised after he complains of uneasiness

PTI

Kolkata, February 28

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of uneasiness, an official said on Tuesday.

The former railway minister, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was rushed to the private hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday, he said.

He is “stable” and under observation, the official said.

Roy, who won the 2021 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC in June that year.