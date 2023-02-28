Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy hospitalised after he complains of uneasiness

Kolkata, February 28
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of uneasiness, an official said on Tuesday.
The former railway minister, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was rushed to the private hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday, he said.
He is “stable” and under observation, the official said.
Roy, who won the 2021 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC in June that year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up at 3....
Supreme Court to take up on Tuesday Punjab plea against governor’s refusal to summon Assembly for Budget Session
The apex court will take it up at 3.15pm
Kashmiri Pandit bank guard’s killer eliminated in Pulwama encounter
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar says the ultra killed in an overnig...
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to attend G20 FMs’ meet in India
Qin’s visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreig...
Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held
Navjot Singh had died of deep stab wounds caused by a sharp-...