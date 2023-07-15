Separatists attack Indian student in Oz

Tribune News Service

Melbourne: An Indian student was beaten up with iron rods by Khalistan supporters in Australia for opposing activities of extremist elements, a media report said on Friday. PTI

Another cheetah dies, eighth in five months

New Delhi: Another cheetah was found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. This is the eighth cheetah death in the past five months.

Another bank looted in strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi: Days after a heist at an Axis Bank branch in Manipur’s Churachandpur in which cash and ornaments valued at over Rs 2.25 crore were found missing, miscreants targeted another bank in Kangpokpi district of the state and looted computers and other electronic items worth Rs 1 crore, officials said on Friday. TNS

Now, submit views on UCC till July 28

New Delhi: Citing overwhelming response and numerous requests received from various quarters, the Law Commission on Friday extended by two weeks the last date for submitting comments and suggestions by stakeholders concerned on the Uniform Civil Code. Now interested individual or institution may furnish views till July 28. TNS

India asks OTT giants to check obscenity

New Delhi: India has informed OTT giants like Netflix, Disney, and others that their content should undergo independent scrutiny for obscenity and violence before being aired online. According to a report by news agency Reuters, the proposal was presented to the streaming platforms during a meeting at the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on June 20. TNS

BJP panel to probe Bihar leader’s death

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda has constituted a four-member committee led by former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das to probe the circumstances leading to the death of party’s Jehanabad leader Vijay Singh during a protest against alleged corrpution and teacher transfer scam in Patna. The panel has MPs Sunita Duggal, Manoj Tiwari and Vishnu Dayal as members. TNS

