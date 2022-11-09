 Serving people is my priority, says CJI Chandrachud; begins first day in office by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi statue : The Tribune India

Serving people is my priority, says CJI Chandrachud; begins first day in office by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi statue

Justice Chandrachud reached the apex court accompanied by his wife Kalpana Das soon after being sworn in as the 50th CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Supreme Court premises in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, November 9

The new Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, began his first day in office by garlanding the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Supreme Court premises and stressed that serving the people of the country is his “priority”.

“Be it in technology or be it in the registry...or be it in judicial reforms, I will take care of citizens in every aspect,” he told reporters.

Justice Chandrachud reached the apex court accompanied by his wife Kalpana Das soon after being sworn in as the 50th CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

The CJI removed his shoes before offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Accepting greetings with folded hands, he took a brief stroll on the premises during which he interacted with journalists.

“Serving common people is my priority. Please look forward. I will work for all the citizens of the country,” he said, adding that heading the Indian judiciary was a “great opportunity and responsibility”.

In response to a query as to how he will ensure the trust of people in the judiciary, he said, “I will ensure the trust of citizens not only through words but through my work”.

Justice Chandrachud along with his spouse then went inside his chamber in the apex court and bowed to the Indian tricolour there.

He entered the historical CJI courtroom around 12.10 PM for hearing the matters listed for the day.

“Apologies for keeping the members of the Bar waiting for so long. I will try to make it a no-stress court for everyone,” he said seconds after settling on the CJI’s chair.

Lawyers including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta greeted the CJI and wished him the very best for his two-year tenure.

The CJI then took up the listed cases including the plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who had moved the top court against his disqualification as an MLA of Rampur assembly seat due to his conviction in a hate speech matter.

The CJI dismissed an appeal of the Tamil Nadu government against an order of the Madras High Court granting relief to a sweeper by extending him the benefit of regular appointment.

“A man served the school for 22 years. At the end of those 22 years, the person goes home without a gratuity, pension. This is the lowest strata of our society. How can the government go against a poor sweeper? The might of the government against a Safai Karamchari! Sorry. Dismissed,” he said.

The CJI led-bench, which also comprised justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala, could not hear all the matters listed for the hearing.

“I could not take up some cases today since we assembled late. I hope it is only once in my career that I am late since I was sworn in,” the CJI said while rising for the day.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

#Droupadi Murmu #Mahatma Gandhi #Supreme Court

