Session set for stormy start, Opposition calls for debate on Adani, BBC series, Governors

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 30

The Budget session of Parliament appears set for a stormy start with the Opposition on Monday demanding a debate on the role of Governors and Lieutenant Governors, Adani stock crash and the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots. It also wants a discussion on the nationwide caste-based economic census, revival of the Women’s Reservation and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, price rise and unemployment.

Ready for any debate Today’s meeting was held in a very productive atmosphere. We are ready for any debate under rules. Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

At a meeting called by the government ahead of the session starting on Tuesday, 37 leaders from 27 political parties flagged 14 discussion points with two dominant issues emerging in the end—scope of cooperative federalism in the wake of recent face-offs between some Governors and L-Gs with non-BJP state governments and crash in Adani shares following US short seller Hindenburg Research’s accusations that the company manipulated stocks. The Congress was absent with leaders away to Kashmir for the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. They sent a letter informing the government about their absence. The Trinamool Congress, which spoke first at the meeting, raised the need for a discussion on cooperative federalism, an agenda which AAP (ruling in Delhi and Punjab), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Telangana), DMK (Tamil Nadu), BJD (Odisha) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena backed.

NDA partner AIADMK also supported the issue in the light of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi recently walking out of the state Assembly, which later passed a resolution against him.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, “The Delhi L-G’s autocratic conduct has stalled the election of the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The federal structure is under attack.” BRS’ Keshav Rao said the situation was such that the Telangana Government had to move the High Court for directions to the Governor to approve the state Budget.

The government said it was ready for any discussion “under rules and procedures”, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi noting, “Today’s meeting was held in a very productive atmosphere. We are ready for any debate under rules. Opposition has raised multiple issues.”

The Adani stock crash matter was most vociferously taken up by AAP’s Sanjay Singh, who said Rs 4 lakh crore of people’s money invested in Adani firms through LIC and SBI was on the “verge of sinking and the government was silent”.

“Where are the CBI, ED, IT and the SEBI now?” asked Sanjay, seeking a discussion. The CPI, CPM, RJD, Shiv Sena and the DMK also backed him. RJD’s Manoj Jha took exception to Adani saying that “stock manipulation allegations were an assault on India”. “India is above any individual,” Jha said, asking why the government had banned the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

Another major demand was for a nationwide caste-based economic census ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The YSRCP, BRS, JD(U) and the RJD backed the census saying backwards castes formed over half of India’s population. The session will commence on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to both Houses of Parliament and laying of the Economic Survey. On February 1, the Budget will be presented.

Demand to Revive NJAC bill

A pitch to revive National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill and Women’s Reservation Bill made by M Thambidurai of the AIADMK

Parole to dera head raised

Citing paroles to Ram Rahim, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said PM’s commitment to free ‘Bandi Singhs’ had not been kept

AAP to skip Prez address

Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party will boycott President's Address to both Houses of Parliament, BRS’ Keshav Rao said

Opposition raises...

Price rise | Unemployment | Cooperative federalism | Adani stock crash | BBC series | Caste-based economic census | Women’s Reservation Bill | NJAC Bill | MSP | Safety of KPs | LAC intrusions | Absence of Punjab representative on government’s MSP panel

#gautam adani #Gujarat