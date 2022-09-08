Set up surveillance radars: India to B’desh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

India has urged Bangladesh to consider its request for implementing a three-year-old agreement that allows the latter to set up a network of surveillance radars along the coastline of the neighbouring country.

The issue came up during the bilateral talks between PM Narendra Modi and visiting Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina yesterday.

“The Indian side reiterated its request for implementing the 2019 MoU for providing a coastal radar system for greater maritime security, at an early date,” said a joint statement issued by the two countries during the ongoing four-day state visit of Hasina to India.

Earlier this year, India had handed over similar coastal radar surveillance systems to the Maldives. Both leaders also agreed for early finalisation of projects under the $500 million Line of Credit for defence, which would benefit both countries.

India welcomed the finalisation of initial procurement plans for vehicles for the Bangladesh armed forces in this regard and looked forward to enhancing defence ties, the joint statement stated.

Hasina also flagged disruption of supply of essential food commodities from India and sought assurance from the government in this regard. “The Bangladesh side requested the Indian side for predictable supply of the essential food commodities from India such as rice, wheat, sugar, onion, ginger and garlic,” stated the joint statement.

Hasina awards scholarships

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday conferred the Banglabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Student Scholarship on 10 direct descendants of Indian defence personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice or were critically injured during the 1971 war.