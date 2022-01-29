Supreme Court sets aside suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs

New Delhi, January 28
Terming the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a year “worse than expulsion”, the Supreme Court on Friday declared it unconstitutional and arbitrary.
“Suffice it to observe that one-year suspension is worse than expulsion, disqualification or resignation, insofar as the right of the constituency to be represented before the House/Assembly is concerned,” a three-judge Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar ruled.
The Bench, which had on January 19 reserved its verdict on the MLAs’ petition challenging the suspension, said, “Long suspension is bound to affect the rights harsher than expulsion wherein a midterm election is held within the specified time in terms of Section 151A of the 1951 (Representation of People) Act, not later than six months. Thus, the impugned resolution is unreasonable, irrational and arbitrary, and liable to be set aside.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar