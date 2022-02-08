7 Army men missing in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, February 7
Seven Indian Army personnel are missing after being hit by an avalanche in Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
The area is mountainous, sparsely populated and on the western edge of the state, with Bhutan to its west and China to its north.
The Army personnel were part of a winter patrol when the avalanche hit the party in the high-altitude area at 14,500 ft, Army sources said.
Search and rescue operations are under way. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations.
The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snow for the past few days.
