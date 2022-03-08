Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

A Delhi special court today remanded former NSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chitra Ramakrina in seven-day CBI custody in a co-location scam case.

CBI counsel contended that Ramakrishna’s custodial interrogation was needed for a proper investigation. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The CBI had sought her 14-day remand.

“It appears the custodial interrogation of the accused would be required to ascertain the modus operandi adopted by her in conspiracy with other co-accused, including Anand Subramanian. The present case may be of unimaginable magnitude,” the court said.

It said Ramakrishna’s custodial interrogation would also be required for confronting her with Subramanian, who was already in custody. The CBI custody of Subramanian has also been extended for two more days (till March 9).