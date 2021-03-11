Severe cyclone Asani to weaken in next 24 hours

New Delhi, May 9
Severe cyclonic storm Asani will weaken gradually into a cyclone in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Monday.
Asani packed gale-force winds up to 120 kmph on Monday moving towards the east coast bringing along heavy rain
The Odisha government put in place evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts.
It is expected to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the IMD added.
The system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. It will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall.
Under its influence, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal West Bengal are expected to receive rainfall from Tuesday evening.
