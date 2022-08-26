 Sexual abuse: Kerala HC directs state govt, CBSE to include prevention programme as part of curriculum : The Tribune India

Sexual abuse: Kerala HC directs state govt, CBSE to include prevention programme as part of curriculum

Says a committee of experts shall be formed by Kerala and the CBSE to identify mode and methodology for imparting an age-appropriate prevention-oriented programme

Sexual abuse: Kerala HC directs state govt, CBSE to include prevention programme as part of curriculum

Photo for representational purpose only. File

PTI

Kochi, August 26

Expressing its anguish at the rise in sexual offences committed against schoolchildren, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government and the CBSE to issue orders to include a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse as a part of the curriculum.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the directive while considering an application for regular bail relating to an incident of aggravated penetrative sexual assault by the petitioner on a victim, aged 15, who became pregnant.

In its order, the court referred to a legislation called ‘Erins Law’, named after Erin Merryn-a child abuse survivor in the US, passed by Illinois State, mandating all schools to implement the prevention-oriented child sex abuse programme and suggested that it can be used as a guideline by Kerala and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) while including the programme as part of the curriculum.

“The State of Kerala and the CBSE shall issue necessary and appropriate orders making it mandatory for every school under its control and within the territory of Kerala to include a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse as a mandatory part of the curriculum”, the court said, invoking its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution.

It said a committee of experts shall be formed by Kerala and the CBSE to identify the mode and methodology for imparting an age-appropriate prevention-oriented programme.

“The Committee of Experts shall submit its recommendations within an outer period of six months from its formation, and appropriate orders shall thereafter be issued by the State of Kerala and the CBSE in tune with the recommendation so as to implement the programme from the academic year 2023-24,” the court said, and directed all officials concerned to comply with its directions.

The court said the procedure to impart awareness on sexual crimes has not yielded the desired results.

Even the terms “good touch” and “bad touch”, which are informed as being taught in some schools, are noticed to be too wide and ambiguous.

“These wide terms may require better categorisation like “safe touch”, “unsafe touch”, “unwanted touch”, etc, not only to identify abuses but also to avoid false or wrong accusations”, the court said.

The court said its attempt in the proceeding was to instill in the mind of the government officials as well as the school authorities the need to evolve a more functional and authoritative procedure to create awareness of not just the provisions of POCSO Act but also to evolve a methodology to impart in a systematic manner the ill-effects of sexual offences.

This must include methods for identifying instances of sexual offences, means to prevent the commission of such crimes and other allied issues, it said.

The court said the alarming rise in the number of sexual offences committed against schoolchildren requires introspection.

“Many a time, the perpetrators are youngsters. Young children indulge in such offending acts for manifold reasons varying from pre-planned crimes to natural inquisitiveness of adolescence and some arising out of amorous relationships,” it said.

“At times the sexual acts are committed with the belief that the consent of both partners is sufficient to absolve them from the crime. By the time they realise their assumptions to be mistaken notions, it is too late in the day, and the situation becomes destructive, leading to very inconvenient results and beyond any remedial measures”, the court said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

2
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

8
Nation

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

9
Punjab

Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Hans indicted for PM Modi's security breach during visit in January

10
Haryana

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions in Congress, says he does so with a heavy heart

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

While 20 accused are under arrest, 4 are still absconding

Sonali Phogat was drugged at party by her two associates before death: Goa Police

Sonali Phogat's drink was spiked by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

The motive behind the murder of the 42-year-old politician c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Video of spat between VC, teachers goes viral

Video of spat between Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, teachers goes viral

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC