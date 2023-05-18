Sexual harassment accused WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh to hold rally on June 5 in show of strength

Gonda (UP), May 18
Sexual harassment accused BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally on June 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday, to marshal support in his favour against the charges.
Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, along with several of their peers, are observing a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23.
“In this grand rally, discussion will be held with intellectuals from all over the country on how to deal with those who misuse provision of law in serious crime cases,” Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’s representative Sanjiv Singh told PTI.
According to a message being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisation and law experts have been invited from all over the country to participate in the ‘Jan Chetna Maharally’ in Ayodhya.
Sanjiv Singh said that besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A target has been fixed to gather 11 lakh people for the rally, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry
Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...
Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences
Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...
Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...
Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar
Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy
MLAs’ support and mass appeal favour Siddharamaiah, swearing...