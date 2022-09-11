Shah: BJP will win Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh hands down

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Hitting out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan for its failure to check crime, particularly against women, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asserted that the BJP would form its government in the state with two-thirds majority.

Addressing the party’s Booth Adhyaksha Sankalp Maha Sammelan at Jodhpur, considered to be Gehlot’s pocket borough, Shah said the BJP would again win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024. He also said the party would win both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2023 Assembly elections.

Alleging that Gehlot government has “completely lost control over the administration”, Shah referred to the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and sought to highlight the lynching of a Dalit man Krishna Balmiki in Jhalawar.

The BJP leader alleged that during the Congress rule in Rajasthan, crime against women had risen by 56 per cent. He also attacked the Gehlot government for a series of communal riots in Chhabra, Bhilwada, Karoli, Jodhpur, Chittor, Mewat, Malpura and Jaipur. Shah accused the Rajasthan’s Congress government of banning Hindu festivals, creating obstacles in Ramnavmi and Vijaydashmi processions and demolishing a 300-year-old temple in Alwar.