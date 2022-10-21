Shah: BJP's plan to make Delhi garbage-free to be ready soon

New Delhi, October 20
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be ‘AAP-nirbhar’ (dependent on AAP) while the BJP always wished to make the national capital ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-dependent), as he asked the people to choose between the two in the upcoming MCD elections.
Speaking at an event in Tehkhand area of the city, where he launched a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.
“They (Kejriwal-led party) want Delhi to be AAP-‘nirbhar’. We want it to become ‘atmanirbhar’. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, people will have to decide if they want to be ‘AAP-nirbhar’ or ‘atmanirbhar’,” the Home Minister said. Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, Shah claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but “this illusion can last only for five to seven years”.
He said, “The people will have to choose between ‘vigyapan ki rajniti’ (politics of advertisement) and ‘vikas ki rajniti’ (politics of development).”
