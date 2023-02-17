Shah: Broke pact with NPP to strengthen BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today said his party broke its alliance with the National People's Party (NPP) before the elections in Meghalaya so that it could contest all 60 Assembly seats and emerge stronger.

Addressing an election rally in the North Tura constituency, he appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, promising to end corruption. “Due to mismanagement and corruption in the state, the 2022-23 deficit was Rs 1,849 crore. It’s a huge amount for a small state like Meghalaya. As per an RBI report, Meghalaya is developing at the slowest pace in the country,” he pointed out.

“Make BJP a strong party in the state, and we will end corruption,” he told the gathering.The BJP was part of the NPP-led MDA government. “We broke the alliance (with NPP) so that the BJP could contest all seats and emerge a strong party,” he explained.

Listing the Centre’s initiatives, he said the PM-DevINE scheme had been launched with a budget of Rs 6,000 crore. “I want to assure you that Meghalaya will be the biggest beneficiary of the PM-DevINE scheme if we are able to form the government in the state. Modi is the only PM who came to the Northeast 51 times and helped develop the region,” he added.