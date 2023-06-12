Shah dubs Cong, DMK ‘2G, 3G, 4G’ parties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, asking why it could not advance the development of the state and even build one AIIMS despite being part of the ruling coalitions for years.

“The Congress and the DMK are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. I am not referring to 2G (spectrum scam). 2G here means two generations, 3G means three generations and 4G means four generations...The Marans (the DMK) have indulged in corruption for two generations, the Karunanidhi family for three generations and the Gandhi family for four generations,” Shah said, attacking both allies.

‘Corrupt’ outfits The Marans (the DMK) have indulged in corruption for two generations, the Karunanidhi family for three generations and the Gandhi family for four generations. —Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Addressing a Maha Sampark rally in Vellore to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Home Minister declared that the BJP would bag more than 303 seats in the 2024 General Election.

He urged Tamil Nadu to elect 25 NDA parliamentarians and assured Cabinet berths to some.