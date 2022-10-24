Amit Shah holds key meet with BJP leaders in Gujarat

PTI

Vadodara, October 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday met BJP functionaries of the central Gujarat zone comprising eight districts here to discuss strategies for the Assembly polls, due in December this year.

Those present at the meeting have been asked to give suggestions by November 3 on how the party can win all 52 Assembly seats in the eight districts that comprise the central Gujarat zone, BJP sources said.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state for close to three decades, has set a target to win 150 of the 182 seats. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, and party general secretary of the organisation in Gujarat, Ratnakar, were present at the meeting.

Shah offered guidance and discussed strategies with MLAs, MPs, district BJP presidents, panchayat presidents, Vadodara city mayor and heads of various cooperatives who attended the meeting, the sources said.

Shah met party leaders of the south Gujarat zone in Valsad on Saturday. On Monday, he will interact with functionaries of the north Gujarat zone in Palanpur. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the opposition Congress improved its tally to 77.

#amit shah #Gujarat