Shah: Model Prisons Act will replace colonial law

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 4

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Centre would bring a Model Prisons Act by amending the colonial-era law in the next six months and discussions for his were underway with state governments.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the ‘6th All India Prison Duty Meet’ in Ahmedabad, Shah urged all states to immediately accept the Model Prison Manual introduced by the Centre in 2016. “Only 11 states and UTs have adopted the manual so far,” he said.

After the prison manual, the government would bring the Model Prisons Act, which would bring about necessary changes in the law in force since the British rule, he said.