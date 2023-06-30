Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Nitish Kumar's sole aim was to stay Bihar Chief Minister and he was only fooling the top RJD brass with his PM-ship stance.

“Nitish Kumar does not want to be PM. He is only fooling Lalu Yadav. He wants to remain Bihar Chief Minister at all cost and that is why he is gathering the Opposition in Patna," Shah was addressing a rally in Lakhisarai to mark nine years of the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

Taking a jibe at the Bihar CM, Shah said those who routinely changed homes should never be trusted.

Shah also attacked Opposition parties that had gathered in Patna recently as a “group of corrupt outfits whose leaders were involved in scams worth Rs 20 lakh crore”.

“How will Nitish Kumar face the people of Bihar now that he is sitting alongside the Congress and the RJD? He had come to power in the state after opposing Indira Gandhi's Emergency and Lalu Yadav's fodder scam,” said the Union Home Minister, urging voters to choose the BJP and not Rahul Gandhi “whose national launch has failed to take off despite Congress’ 20 year-long attempts”.

Taking potshots at Kumar, Shah said "a person who keeps switching sides cannot be entrusted with running Bihar".

The BJP-led NDA had won 31 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 39 in 2019.