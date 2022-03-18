Amit Shah praises LPA for constructing Kartarpur corridor in record time

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

India needs to have enhanced trade, cultural ties and people-to-people contact with neighbouring countries, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said while addressing an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Land Port Authority (LPA).

Noting that there has been a historical bonding among the people of these areas, as they were part of India before 1947, Shah expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, connecting one of the holiest shrines of the Sikhs located in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab, in 2019. He, however, claimed that there was an “error” and the place was left out of India during Partition.

Thanking LPA for constructing the Kartarpur corridor at the shortest possible time, Shah said the India-Pakistan pilgrimage passage had created lots of goodwill for the LPA among the Sikh and Hindu pilgrims. Founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev had spent last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur which is in Narowal district of Pakistan.

Highlighting that India has 15,000 km-long land boundary and “before 1947, we were together”, the Home Minister said, “We have similar culture, we have similar language, we have bonding. There are opportunities to enhance trade relations, cultural ties and people-to-people contact. The authority (LPA) can enhance trade with the neighbouring countries without compromising the security concerns.”

Shah further noted: “The authority can ensure strengthening cultural relations with the neighbouring countries as people living along the border have the same culture, language and lifestyle. It can also help in enhancing people-to-people contacts in addition to the diplomatic relations of with these countries.”

Noting that India’s 15,000 km-long land borders with Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan offer different challenges every 50 km, the minister said, “There is hardly any country in the world which has so many challenges along their land borders. Also, there is hardly any country which has so many opportunities that India has along its land border.”

#amit shah #kartarpur sahib