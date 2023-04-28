Shah, Scindia review security, passenger facilities at airports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia today reviewed issues relating to security and passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the officials concerned to ensure a pleasant travelling experience of passengers, officials said. During the meeting, top officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Civil Aviation and the CISF were present, they said.

During the deliberations at the meeting, the Home Minister said steps should be taken to ensure that passengers spend less time at airport gates, check-in counters and security check and immigration zones, the officials said.

The Home Minister asked the authorities to issue directions to airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters, they added.

The DGCA has approved the flight roster with 22,907 departures per week, which is almost a 1,000 flight spike from the winter schedule of 21,941 flights.

A total of 3.75 crore passengers flew on domestic flights in January-March 2023 as against 2.47 crore during the corresponding period last year, registering an annual growth of 51.70 per cent, according to the latest data from the DGCA.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Manik Saha met Amit Shah in Delhi. He is expected to visit Paschim Kalajari and Silacherri to oversee the preparations ahead of Shah's likely visit in May to review the rehabilitation of Brus in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.