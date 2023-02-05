Shah: Tribal population declining in Jharkhand

New Delhi, February 4
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that demographic change in Jharkhand had seen the percentage of Adivasi (tribal) population declining under the Hemant Soren government.
Terming the JMM-led Jharkhand government the most corrupt in the country, Shah asserted that people of the state would uproot it in the next election.
Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Jasidih district of the state after laying the foundation stone for a nano fertiliser plant of IFFCO in Deoghar Industrial Area, Shah said he would “say without any hesitation that Hemant Babu (Chief Minister Hemant Soren) is running the most corrupt government in the country”.
The Home Minister said people had high hopes from the JMM-led government and expected it to meet their hopes and aspirations, but the present dispensation was instead engaging in corrupt practices.
He said for vote bank politics, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, which comprises of Congress and RJD, was also changing the demography of the state and keeping silence over the entry of illegal settlers leading to decline in the population of the tribal and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in the state.
The senior BJP leader said the tribal population in Jharkhand had come down from 33 per cent to 24 per cent and said the CM didn’t even speak against the land loot in Santhal Pargana by outsiders.
Expressing concern over Jamtara and Deoghar becoming cybercrime hubs of the nation, Shah said the Centre offered all possible help to the Jharkhand Government to tackle the menace, but it didn’t pay heed.
Naga group withdraws poll boycott call
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today hailed the decision of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to withdraw its Assembly election boycott call and said it was an expression of trust in the PM Narendra Modi-led central government. The ENPO has been demanding separate statehood — Frontier Nagaland. TNS
