Amit Shah urges Goans to opt for ‘golden Goa’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said people of Goa need to choose between BJP’s “golden Goa” and Congress’ “Gandhi parivar ka Goa”.

“Congress’ Gandhi ‘parivar’ treats Goa as its tourist destination. We in the BJP are fulfilling (late CM) Manohar Parrikar’s dreams of ‘golden Goa’. The people of Goa need to choose between the BJP’s ‘golden Goa’ and Congress’‘Gandhi parivar ka Goa’,” he said.

Hitting out at other rivals like the TMC, AAP and NCP, he said they had entered the fray just to expand their base or get national recognition. “These parties cannot form a government here, only the BJP that can do so,” he said.

