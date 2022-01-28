Amit Shah woos western UP Jats, Gujjars, calls Akhilesh Yadav 'outsider'

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 27

With just about a fortnight to go for the Uttar Pradesh polls, the war for politically significant voting bloc — Jats and Gujjars— is intensifying in western UP. Members of the two communities participated in the yearlong agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in the region today for yet another outreach, had yesterday held a meeting with leaders of the Jat community at the residence of Delhi MP Pravesh Verma. Interestingly, apart from slamming main rival Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for corruption and law and order, Shah also termed him an “outsider” while going all out to woo his ally, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.

Breathing fire against the SP and the Mayawati-led BSP, his “soft” approach towards Jayant was unmissable, even today in Mathura, leading to widespread speculations.

While addressing Jat leaders assembled at Verma's residence yesterday, Shah said, “Why do you bring outsiders in a fight within the house?" He also said “Jayant has chosen the wrong house this time”, while pointing that “ideology of both the BJP and the Jats is the same as both keep national interest first and have been fight against invaders”. Though Chaudhary has rejected the offer terming it an “election tactic”, rivals are sensing red, calling it an “underhand attempt to confuse the voters”.

