Shah’s LS poll outreach begins today, Maharashtra’s Nanded first stop

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, lead planner of the ruling BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy, will launch his parliamentary outreach on Saturday after offering prayers at Gurdwara Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in a major signal of solidarity with the Sikhs.

Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib is much revered and is one of the five takhts in Sikhism.

Nadda’s rallies in HP on June 12, 14 The Union Home Minister will address rallies in Hoshiarpur (June 14) and Gurdaspur (June 18) as part of BJP's celebrations to mark nine years of Modi government

BJP president JP Nadda will launch his Lok Sabha campaign after prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh today. He will address rallies in Himachal on June 12 and 14

Speaking to The Tribune today, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, national coordinator for the party’s ongoing pan-India outreach as part of the celebrations of the nine years of the PM Narendra Modi-led government, said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two rallies in Punjab — one in Hoshiarpur on June 14 and another in Gurdaspur on June 18.”

Chugh said all top BJP leaders were launching their campaigns during the ongoing month-long outreach by offering prayers at major pilgrimage sites across India.

While Shah will be in Maharashtra’s Nanded tomorrow, where he will also address a rally, BJP president JP Nadda will kickstart his parliamentary outreach with prayers at Lord Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, where he is scheduled to address a public gathering on Saturday.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had launched BJP's month-long ‘maha sampark’ across all 543 Lok Sabha seats after praying at Pushkar and addressing a rally in Ajmer.

“So far, 4,000 tiffin meetings of 16 lakh BJP workers across India have been held as part of the ‘maha sampark’ and lakhs of citizens contacted. The aim is to reach five lakh eminent families through the campaign,” Chugh said after Nadda today chaired a meeting of BJP general secretaries to assess the progress of the mass outreach, the largest in BJP's history.

Nadda will be in Himachal on June 12, where he will address a rally in Kangra's Nurpur after praying at Mata Brajeshwari Temple. The BJP chief will address another rally in Kullu's Dhalpur Ground on June 14 before arriving in Punjab the same day.

Shah, meanwhile, also has a rally scheduled in Haryana's Uchana Kalan on June 18.