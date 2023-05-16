Shape up or ship out: Assam government to offer VRS to obese police personnel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

In a bid to improve policing and induce vim in the officers, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has decided to go in for professional recording of Body Mass Index (BMI) of all Assam Police personnel, including IPS and APS officers.

The government plans to give three-month time to all Assam Police personnel and then start BMI assessment in next fifteen days. Those who are obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three-month time to reduce weight (till November End).

Post that VRS option will be considered for the personnel if they still surpass the permissible parameters, except for those dealing with medical issues like thyroidism.

The information in this regard has been shared by Assam DGP, GP Singh.

Official Twitter handle of Assam police also shared DGP’s post. “Don't throw your weight around, lose it! As Police Officers, we need to be physically fit to serve our beloved people. Wellness is a not just a necessity, but should be embraced as a way of life,” it reads.

Since taking over as state CM, Sarma has been perpetually bringing amendments to improve policing in the state. Earlier over 300 cops, who were ‘habitual drinkers’, were offered VRS.

