Sharad misses Opposition dinner after meeting Ajit again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

NCP founder Sharad Pawar was the only invited leader to skip the Monday dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for opposition parties that have assembled in Bengaluru to draw up a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The NCP supremo is, however, expected to join the deliberations tomorrow.

Meanwhile today, rebel NCP leaders Maharashtra Deputy CM and party working president Praful Patel, along with 13 NCP breakaway faction MLAs again met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and urged him to keep the party united. Sharad is learnt to have asked the rebels how a solution could be found now that they had made their stands public.

Sharad was personally silent on the second day of meetings with rebel NCP leaders.

