Sharad misses Opposition dinner after meeting Ajit again

New Delhi, July 17
NCP founder Sharad Pawar was the only invited leader to skip the Monday dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for opposition parties that have assembled in Bengaluru to draw up a strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The NCP supremo is, however, expected to join the deliberations tomorrow.
Meanwhile today, rebel NCP leaders Maharashtra Deputy CM and party working president Praful Patel, along with 13 NCP breakaway faction MLAs again met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and urged him to keep the party united. Sharad is learnt to have asked the rebels how a solution could be found now that they had made their stands public.
Sharad was personally silent on the second day of meetings with rebel NCP leaders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers