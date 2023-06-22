 Sharad Pawar ‘bigger leader’ than Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Kejriwal, says Ajit Pawar ahead of key opposition meeting : The Tribune India

Sharad Pawar ‘bigger leader’ than Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Kejriwal, says Ajit Pawar ahead of key opposition meeting

What is happening in NCP, speculation rife after Ajit Pawar offers to resign, Supriya Sule supports his decision to work for party

Sharad Pawar ‘bigger leader’ than Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Kejriwal, says Ajit Pawar ahead of key opposition meeting

Ajit Pawar. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 22

Setting the cat among the pigeons ahead of a key opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday called NCP supremo Sharad Pawar “a bigger leader” than several non-BJP, non-Congress regional leaders like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee,  K Chandrasekhar Rao  and Arvind Kejriwal, wondering why his party never won Maharashtra on its own. 

“In my 25 years of political career, I feel bad about one thing. 

“If (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee, (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal, (Andhra Pradesh CM) Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), K Chandrasekhar Rao (Telengana CM) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) can win respective states on their own.....Sharad Pawar is a bigger leader than all of them. Why cannot the NCP work towards this goal (to win Maharashtra on its strength),” he was quoted as saying at the party's foundation day celebrations.

As he underlined the need for introspection and change in the NCP, Ajit Pawar said he wanted to be relieved as the Leader of Opposition.

Given the recent political developments in the party, speculation is rife over junior Pawar’s statements. While some observers believe it to be a tacit attempt to pitch Sharad Pawar's claim for the main role in opposition unity, others see it as an attempt to foment trouble in the opposition camp.

Meanwhile, his other statement seeking to be relieved from the post of Leader of Opposition indicates that Ajit Pawar is not too happy over sitting out of the organisation and the party‘s control slipping away. 

In other words, all may not be well within the NCP.

Sharad Pawar recently effected major changes in the NCP organisation appointing daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and close confidante and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel working presidents. It was a decision that also hinted at internal party politics given that Ajit Pawar was not given any party position as he had the responsibility of the LoP.

Now for Ajit Pawar, it is a matter of political survival, say observers.

Coup or general concern    

A day after the controversial observations, Supriya Sule said that as a sister she wanted her brother's wishes to be fulfilled and also dismissed speculation of a rift between them for party positions. “I also want Ajit dada's wishes to be fulfilled. It will be the decision of the organisation whether Ajit dada will be given a party position, but I am very happy that he wants to work for the party. As a sister, I want my brother's all wishes to come true,” she was quoted as saying.

Whether Ajit Pawar is engineering “another coup or he really wants to work to strengthen the party”, his statements indicate that all is not well within the NCP, say observers. Whether the target could also be NCP state president Jayant Patil “who doesn’t enjoy the support of as many MLAs”, supporters claim Ajit Pawar just wants to work for “NCP's expansion without distractions”.

At the same time, his indirect attack against senior leaders was un-missable. When Ajit Pawar said that several leaders get elected every term but do not help strengthen the party, it was clear who he was pointing fingers at. “Only making good speeches doesn’t mean anything. The strength of the party has to increase,” he said.

Ajit Pawar took charge as the LoP after the collapse of the MVA government in which he was deputy CM. Since then there has been speculation about Ajit Pawar “engineering a coup” and breaking away with his group of supporters to join the BJP.

Ajit Pawar speaking for NCP, say supporters

Supporters, however, say Ajit Pawar was only speaking for the party, pointing to expansion plans of other parties like KCR-led BRS.

Ajit Pawar also pointed out how BRS and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi headed by Prakash Ambedkar should not be ignored. “In 2019, VBA alone caused damage to the Congress-NCP alliance. We need to ensure there is no division of votes between like-minded parties,” he said.

The Telangana CM is trying to expand base in Maharashtra and according to reports his party has also launched a membership drive in the state.

