Sharad Pawar on BJP: ‘You talk of providing stable government, but break duly elected ones in states’

Beed, August 17
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.
“You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states,” Pawar said, addressing a public rally in Beed town of Maharashtra.
Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a ‘mi punha yein’ (I’ll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech.
“Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as,” he said.
